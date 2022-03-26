Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) Friday’s Performance: Up 15.57% From The Lows, Now What?

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.00, to imply a decrease of -5.15% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The ZYME share’s 52-week high remains $39.41, putting it -463.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.91. The company has a valuation of $399.14M, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) trade information

After registering a -5.15% downside in the last session, Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.60 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -5.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.05%, and -2.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.29%. Short interest in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw shorts transact 6.02 million shares and set a 6.29 days time to cover.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zymeworks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) shares are -75.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.28% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -59.50% this quarter before falling -32.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -62.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $8.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.68 million and $644k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -48.60% before jumping 2,299.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -14.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.00% annually.

ZYME Dividends

Zymeworks Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zymeworks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s Major holders

Zymeworks Inc. insiders hold 0.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.18% of the shares at 82.88% float percentage. In total, 82.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eventide Asset Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.73 million shares (or 8.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $108.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 3.68 million shares, or about 7.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $106.86 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 3.73 million shares. This is just over 8.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $108.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 22.25 million.