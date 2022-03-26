Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -63.94% Year-To-Date

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.63, to imply a decrease of -1.81% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ZME share’s 52-week high remains $164.16, putting it -9971.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $31.38M, with an average of 3.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 750.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) trade information

After registering a -1.81% downside in the last session, Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0299 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -1.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 52.34%, and -3.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.94%. Short interest in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) saw shorts transact 10040.0 shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.08, implying an increase of 91.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.08 and $19.08 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZME has been trading -1070.55% off suggested target high and -1070.55% from its likely low.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) estimates and forecasts

ZME Dividends

Zhangmen Education Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zhangmen Education Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s Major holders

Zhangmen Education Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.19% of the shares at 12.19% float percentage. In total, 12.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.02 million shares (or 1.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Global Advisers Ltd with 54348.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.26 million.