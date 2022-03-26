Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) Fell -178.37% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.05, to imply a decrease of -5.88% or -$2.19 in intraday trading. The XMTR share’s 52-week high remains $97.57, putting it -178.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.34. The company has a valuation of $1.55B, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 664.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Xometry Inc. (XMTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XMTR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) trade information

After registering a -5.88% downside in the last session, Xometry Inc. (XMTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.19 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -5.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.76%, and -21.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.61%. Short interest in Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) saw shorts transact 3.32 million shares and set a 7.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.00, implying an increase of 48.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XMTR has been trading -185.31% off suggested target high and -22.68% from its likely low.

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xometry Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Xometry Inc. (XMTR) shares are -39.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.50% against 19.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $62.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $75 million.

XMTR Dividends

Xometry Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xometry Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s Major holders

Xometry Inc. insiders hold 21.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.53% of the shares at 88.58% float percentage. In total, 69.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.33 million shares (or 15.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $365.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is StepStone Group LP with 2.77 million shares, or about 6.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $159.66 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xometry Inc. (XMTR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 2.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about 40.56 million.