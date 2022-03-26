Why Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.60, to imply a decrease of -1.88% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The RPAY share’s 52-week high remains $25.75, putting it -76.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.91. The company has a valuation of $1.37B, with average of 558.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

After registering a -1.88% downside in the last session, Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.39 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -1.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.38%, and -16.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.09%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.80, implying an increase of 38.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RPAY has been trading -105.48% off suggested target high and -23.29% from its likely low.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Repay Holdings Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) shares are -38.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.50% against 12.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.80% this quarter before jumping 38.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $63.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $41.44 million and $47.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 52.90% before jumping 47.90% in the following quarter.

RPAY Dividends

Repay Holdings Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Repay Holdings Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

Repay Holdings Corporation insiders hold 24.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.54% of the shares at 121.80% float percentage. In total, 92.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.95 million shares (or 13.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $218.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.74 million shares, or about 7.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $123.05 million.

We also have Baron Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Baron Small Cap Fund holds roughly 3.5 million shares. This is just over 3.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.33 million, or 3.68% of the shares, all valued at about 54.5 million.