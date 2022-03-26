Why Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.22, to imply a decrease of -3.90% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The FEMY share’s 52-week high remains $13.75, putting it -519.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.76. The company has a valuation of $27.55M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 243.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Femasys Inc. (FEMY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FEMY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

After registering a -3.90% downside in the last session, Femasys Inc. (FEMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.58 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -3.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.56%, and -22.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.08%. Short interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) saw shorts transact 54770.0 shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 82.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FEMY has been trading -710.81% off suggested target high and -260.36% from its likely low.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $200k.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Femasys Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

Femasys Inc. insiders hold 63.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.52% of the shares at 12.32% float percentage. In total, 4.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kepos Capital Lp. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 1.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tri Locum Partners, LP with 0.19 million shares, or about 1.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.31 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Femasys Inc. (FEMY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 7353.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50956.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6504.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 45072.0.