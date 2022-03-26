Why CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.27, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The CVI share’s 52-week high remains $24.54, putting it -1.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.22. The company has a valuation of $2.41B, with an average of 1.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 735.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI), translating to a mean rating of 3.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CVI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.61 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.23%, and 30.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.38%. Short interest in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) saw shorts transact 2.19 million shares and set a 3.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.21, implying a decrease of -14.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.50 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVI has been trading -7.13% off suggested target high and 36.14% from its likely low.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CVR Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) shares are 55.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 175.27% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 105.90% this quarter before jumping 100.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.87 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.78 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.12 billion and $1.17 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 67.10% before jumping 52.20% in the following quarter.

CVI Dividends

CVR Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CVR Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Major holders

CVR Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.52% of the shares at 93.53% float percentage. In total, 93.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Icahn, Carl, C. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 71.2 million shares (or 70.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.88 million shares, or about 2.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $47.95 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 1.65 million shares. This is just over 1.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about 14.25 million.