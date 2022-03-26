Why AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:AMTD)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.70, to imply an increase of 7.14% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The AMTD share’s 52-week high remains $7.91, putting it -192.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.40. The company has a valuation of $668.47M, with an average of 93990.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 244.22K shares over the past 3 months.

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

After registering a 7.14% upside in the last session, AMTD International Inc. (AMTD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.73 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 7.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.14%, and -31.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.83%. Short interest in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:AMTD) saw shorts transact 18700.0 shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.90, implying an increase of 96.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $69.90 and $69.90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMTD has been trading -2488.89% off suggested target high and -2488.89% from its likely low.

AMTD International Inc. (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

AMTD Dividends

AMTD International Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AMTD International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

AMTD International Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.93% of the shares at 7.93% float percentage. In total, 7.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.28 million shares (or 2.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with 1.16 million shares, or about 1.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.22 million.