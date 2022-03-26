What Could Change After Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) Gains 32.03% From The High-Point?

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.71, to imply a decrease of -0.91% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The RDUS share’s 52-week high remains $23.47, putting it -169.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.92. The company has a valuation of $409.37M, with an average of 1.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) trade information

After registering a -0.91% downside in the last session, Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.00 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.59%, and 6.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.87%. Short interest in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) saw shorts transact 6.6 million shares and set a 4.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.14, implying an increase of 14.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RDUS has been trading -49.25% off suggested target high and 19.63% from its likely low.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Radius Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) shares are -30.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.30% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.30% this quarter before jumping 61.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $63.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $62.78 million and $60.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.40% before jumping 9.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 36.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.60% annually.

RDUS Dividends

Radius Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Radius Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s Major holders

Radius Health Inc. insiders hold 1.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.21% of the shares at 111.40% float percentage. In total, 110.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bellevue Group AG. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.77 million shares (or 16.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $96.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 7.69 million shares, or about 16.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $95.45 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 2.23 million shares. This is just over 4.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 million, or 2.94% of the shares, all valued at about 17.25 million.