What Could Change After Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) Gains 15.05% From The High-Point?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.25, to imply a decrease of -2.42% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The NUVB share’s 52-week high remains $15.23, putting it -190.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.46. The company has a valuation of $1.12B, with average of 890.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NUVB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

After registering a -2.42% downside in the last session, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.50 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.67%, and 4.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.24%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.25, implying an increase of 69.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NUVB has been trading -338.1% off suggested target high and -128.57% from its likely low.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nuvation Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) shares are -43.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against 0.90%.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

Nuvation Bio Inc. insiders hold 27.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.35% of the shares at 92.46% float percentage. In total, 67.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 32.13 million shares (or 14.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $319.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Omega Fund Management, Llc with 28.21 million shares, or about 12.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $280.43 million.

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 6.91 million shares. This is just over 3.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.99 million, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about 39.63 million.