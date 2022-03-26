VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Surged -58.30% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply a decrease of -5.60% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The VTGN share’s 52-week high remains $3.55, putting it -200.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.06. The company has a valuation of $251.63M, with an average of 2.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

After registering a -5.60% downside in the last session, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2900 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -5.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.07%, and -16.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.49%. Short interest in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw shorts transact 11.69 million shares and set a 10.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.50, implying an increase of 86.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTGN has been trading -662.71% off suggested target high and -577.97% from its likely low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares are -58.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.10% against 0.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $250k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250k.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.98% of the shares at 71.16% float percentage. In total, 70.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.3 million shares (or 7.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VR Adviser, LLC with 16.05 million shares, or about 7.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $31.29 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.1 million shares. This is just over 2.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.57 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 8.82 million.