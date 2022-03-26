Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Has Recovered 14.28% So Far, But Another -92.68% Loss Is Possible.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.78, to imply a decrease of -0.91% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The VCEL share’s 52-week high remains $68.94, putting it -92.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.67. The company has a valuation of $1.68B, with average of 515.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vericel Corporation (VCEL), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VCEL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) trade information

After registering a -0.91% downside in the last session, Vericel Corporation (VCEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.52 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.32%, and -7.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.96%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.27, implying an increase of 27.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $44.00 and $55.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VCEL has been trading -55.39% off suggested target high and -22.97% from its likely low.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vericel Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vericel Corporation (VCEL) shares are -27.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.50% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -71.40% this quarter before jumping 37.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $34.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.05 million and $38.68 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.00% before jumping 14.30% in the following quarter.

VCEL Dividends

Vericel Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vericel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s Major holders

Vericel Corporation insiders hold 1.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 113.34% of the shares at 114.73% float percentage. In total, 113.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.07 million shares (or 15.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $277.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Capital Management, LLC with 5.79 million shares, or about 12.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $227.55 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vericel Corporation (VCEL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.28 million shares. This is just over 6.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $129.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.14 million, or 6.68% of the shares, all valued at about 123.31 million.