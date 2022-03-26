This Week’s -4.75% Loss In FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) Taught Us Something New

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.01, to imply a decrease of -4.07% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The FINV share’s 52-week high remains $10.41, putting it -159.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.68. The company has a valuation of $1.13B, with an average of 1.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

After registering a -4.07% downside in the last session, FinVolution Group (FINV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.48 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -4.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.75%, and -6.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.66%. Short interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw shorts transact 3.48 million shares and set a 2.45 days time to cover.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $311.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $349.55 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $223.23 million and $216.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.50% before jumping 61.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 66.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -13.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.29% annually.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FinVolution Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0.17, with the share yield ticking at 4.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

FinVolution Group insiders hold 18.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.91% of the shares at 54.07% float percentage. In total, 43.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.66 million shares (or 9.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 16.49 million shares, or about 9.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $93.0 million.

We also have Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FinVolution Group (FINV) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 4.4 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.15 million, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 6.51 million.