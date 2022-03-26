This Week’s 14.41% Gain In WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Taught Us Something New

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.35, to imply an increase of 6.30% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The WISA share’s 52-week high remains $7.06, putting it -422.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $22.76M, with average of 139.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WISA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

After registering a 6.30% upside in the last session, WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3800 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 6.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.41%, and 5.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.88%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 79.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WISA has been trading -640.74% off suggested target high and -196.3% from its likely low.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing WiSA Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) shares are -54.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.57% against 21.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.20% this quarter before jumping 48.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 167.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.73 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.04 million and $1.26 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 82.10% before jumping 37.30% in the following quarter.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WiSA Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

WiSA Technologies Inc. insiders hold 7.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.28% of the shares at 21.99% float percentage. In total, 20.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 2.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.25 million shares, or about 1.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.35 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 1.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about 0.42 million.