This Is A Time To Build A Position In Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply a decrease of -9.34% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The KPRX share’s 52-week high remains $6.43, putting it -937.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $8.47M, with average of 3.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KPRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

After registering a -9.34% downside in the last session, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7500 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -9.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.49%, and 7.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.87%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.75, implying an increase of 83.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KPRX has been trading -706.45% off suggested target high and -303.23% from its likely low.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) shares are -67.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.77% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.80% this quarter before jumping 35.10% for the next one.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 12.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.59% of the shares at 5.23% float percentage. In total, 4.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.15 million shares, or about 1.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.34 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.26 million shares. This is just over 2.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.