The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Down -10.06% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.94, to imply a decrease of -0.22% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The LEV share’s 52-week high remains $23.45, putting it -162.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.77. The company has a valuation of $1.56B, with average of 857.09K shares over the past 3 months.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

After registering a -0.22% downside in the last session, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.21 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.05%, and 19.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.06%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.89, implying an increase of 30.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEV has been trading -101.34% off suggested target high and 10.51% from its likely low.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Lion Electric Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Lion Electric Company (LEV) shares are -31.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.41% against 8.80%.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company has its next earnings report out on February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Lion Electric Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

The Lion Electric Company insiders hold 61.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.51% of the shares at 16.70% float percentage. In total, 6.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.47 million shares (or 1.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is National Bank of Canada/FI with 2.01 million shares, or about 1.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.98 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Lion Electric Company (LEV) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1.93 million shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 15.95 million.