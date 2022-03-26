TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Added 20.99 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.05, to imply a decrease of -2.48% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The WULF share’s 52-week high remains $37.49, putting it -314.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.03. The company has a valuation of $932.60M, with average of 428.99K shares over the past 3 months.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

After registering a -2.48% downside in the last session, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.80 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.99%, and -18.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.87%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.00, implying an increase of 62.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WULF has been trading -165.19% off suggested target high and -165.19% from its likely low.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TeraWulf Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

TeraWulf Inc. insiders hold 68.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.85% of the shares at 9.02% float percentage. In total, 2.85% institutions holds shares in the company.