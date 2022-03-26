Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Stock Dropped -21.28% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.69, to imply a decrease of -3.10% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The TLS share’s 52-week high remains $39.45, putting it -307.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.51. The company has a valuation of $618.61M, with average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

After registering a -3.10% downside in the last session, Telos Corporation (TLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.78 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -3.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.71%, and -21.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.16%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.14, implying an increase of 26.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.50 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLS has been trading -85.76% off suggested target high and -8.36% from its likely low.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Telos Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Telos Corporation (TLS) shares are -67.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.22% against 10.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 59.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $76.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $101.93 million.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 16 and May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Telos Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

Telos Corporation insiders hold 43.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.77% of the shares at 110.78% float percentage. In total, 62.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.67 million shares (or 12.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $133.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.35 million shares, or about 6.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $67.13 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Telos Corporation (TLS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.34 million shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.33 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 20.51 million.