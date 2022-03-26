Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) Down -63.47% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.48, to imply a decrease of -3.18% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The TRHC share’s 52-week high remains $53.38, putting it -874.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.25. The company has a valuation of $127.57M, with an average of 1.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 854.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

After registering a -3.18% downside in the last session, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.81 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -3.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.62%, and 17.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.47%. Short interest in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) saw shorts transact 2.33 million shares and set a 2.86 days time to cover.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) shares are -81.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.64% against 3.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $85.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $85.74 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $77.05 million and $76.68 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.60% before jumping 11.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -52.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 8.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

TRHC Dividends

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. insiders hold 5.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.30% of the shares at 97.97% float percentage. In total, 92.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.5 million shares (or 13.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 2.66 million shares, or about 10.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $69.73 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.56 million shares. This is just over 6.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 million, or 4.64% of the shares, all valued at about 32.42 million.