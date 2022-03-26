STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) Is Currently -20.37 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.62, to imply an increase of 3.18% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The SSKN share’s 52-week high remains $1.95, putting it -20.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $54.92M, with an average of 56070.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 39.40K shares over the past 3 months.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) trade information

After registering a 3.18% upside in the last session, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7500 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 3.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.19%, and 0.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.58%. Short interest in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) saw shorts transact 32710.0 shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.30, implying an increase of 62.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSKN has been trading -183.95% off suggested target high and -146.91% from its likely low.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) shares are -13.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -112.50% against 3.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before jumping 57.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $8.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.72 million and $5.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.90% before jumping 33.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 61.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -10.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

SSKN Dividends

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s Major holders

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. insiders hold 1.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.73% of the shares at 74.00% float percentage. In total, 72.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.58 million shares (or 13.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 22NW, LP with 1.67 million shares, or about 4.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.45 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.53 million shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.24 million, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 0.35 million.