StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) Could shrink By -65.44% Or More

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.72, to imply an increase of 6.25% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The GASS share’s 52-week high remains $2.86, putting it -5.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.91. The company has a valuation of $99.88M, with average of 93.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for StealthGas Inc. (GASS), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GASS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) trade information

After registering a 6.25% upside in the last session, StealthGas Inc. (GASS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.74 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 6.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.24%, and 33.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.91%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.50, implying an increase of 39.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GASS has been trading -65.44% off suggested target high and -65.44% from its likely low.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing StealthGas Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. StealthGas Inc. (GASS) shares are 22.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.07% against 16.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 133.30% this quarter before jumping 300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $36.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.44 million and $37.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.10% before dropping -22.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -36.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -396.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.10% annually.

GASS Dividends

StealthGas Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 24 and May 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. StealthGas Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s Major holders

StealthGas Inc. insiders hold 21.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.84% of the shares at 62.43% float percentage. In total, 48.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Glendon Capital Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.5 million shares (or 17.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MSD Partners, L.P. with 3.52 million shares, or about 9.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.42 million.

We also have Royce Micro Cap Trust and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the StealthGas Inc. (GASS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Royce Micro Cap Trust holds roughly 0.23 million shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 0.3 million.