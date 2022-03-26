Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND): How Can A Stock Be Down -56.67% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.32, to imply a decrease of -10.00% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The SOND share’s 52-week high remains $11.00, putting it -154.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.15. The company has a valuation of $974.12M, with average of 697.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

After registering a -10.00% downside in the last session, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.91 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -10.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.48%, and -10.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.67%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 46.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOND has been trading -108.33% off suggested target high and -62.04% from its likely low.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sonder Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares are -56.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 96.27% against 29.40%.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Sonder Holdings Inc. insiders hold 17.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.97% of the shares at 52.14% float percentage. In total, 42.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.34 million shares (or 1.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Asset Management LP with 2.23 million shares, or about 1.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $22.26 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.87 million shares. This is just over 0.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 1.32 million.