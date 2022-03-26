SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA)’s -17.58-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.41, to imply a decrease of -9.85% or -$0.81 in intraday trading. The SGMA share’s 52-week high remains $17.30, putting it -133.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.58. The company has a valuation of $33.72M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 237.19K shares over the past 3 months.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) trade information

After registering a -9.85% downside in the last session, SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.83 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -9.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.58%, and -6.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.27%. Short interest in SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) estimates and forecasts

SGMA Dividends

SigmaTron International Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SigmaTron International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s Major holders

SigmaTron International Inc. insiders hold 20.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.07% of the shares at 30.19% float percentage. In total, 24.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 5.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.14 million shares, or about 3.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.48 million.

We also have RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd holds roughly 54100.0 shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 34500.0, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about 0.36 million.