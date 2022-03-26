Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SGHT): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.45, to imply a decrease of -8.78% or -$1.3 in intraday trading. The SGHT share’s 52-week high remains $42.57, putting it -216.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.02. The company has a valuation of $637.36M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 284.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) trade information

After registering a -8.78% downside in the last session, Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.94 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -8.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.00%, and -15.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.42%. Short interest in Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) saw shorts transact 1.82 million shares and set a 5.99 days time to cover.

Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sight Sciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) shares are -45.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.17% against 7.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.06 million.

SGHT Dividends

Sight Sciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sight Sciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s Major holders

Sight Sciences Inc. insiders hold 19.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.87% of the shares at 92.84% float percentage. In total, 74.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by D1 Capital Partners, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.85 million shares (or 12.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $102.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is KCK Limited with 4.78 million shares, or about 10.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $83.92 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.1 million shares. This is just over 2.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.83 million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about 17.31 million.