Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) After -125.94% Decline From High?

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.17, to imply a decrease of -7.24% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The VVNT share’s 52-week high remains $16.20, putting it -125.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.05. The company has a valuation of $1.40B, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 466.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VVNT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

After registering a -7.24% downside in the last session, Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.74 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -7.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.53%, and 0.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.69%. Short interest in Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) saw shorts transact 2.66 million shares and set a 3.76 days time to cover.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vivint Smart Home Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) shares are -30.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.67% against 5.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $373.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $380.72 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $332.54 million and $340.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.40% before jumping 11.90% in the following quarter.

VVNT Dividends

Vivint Smart Home Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vivint Smart Home Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

Vivint Smart Home Inc. insiders hold 8.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.49% of the shares at 93.91% float percentage. In total, 85.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 117.37 million shares (or 56.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 25.16 million shares, or about 12.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $237.77 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.15 million shares. This is just over 1.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 million, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about 11.13 million.