Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) After -400.0% Decline From High?

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.51, to imply an increase of 3.91% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The GRIL share’s 52-week high remains $2.55, putting it -400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $12.78M, with an average of 0.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

After registering a 3.91% upside in the last session, Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5200 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 3.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.00%, and 16.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.86%. Short interest in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw shorts transact 0.97 million shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 83.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRIL has been trading -488.24% off suggested target high and -488.24% from its likely low.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Muscle Maker Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Muscle Maker Inc. insiders hold 12.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.77% of the shares at 15.68% float percentage. In total, 13.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.62 million shares (or 2.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.49 million shares. This is just over 1.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.50% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.