Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) After -357.72% Decline From High?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.95, to imply a decrease of -2.71% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The MRSN share’s 52-week high remains $18.08, putting it -357.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.51. The company has a valuation of $339.03M, with average of 1.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

After registering a -2.71% downside in the last session, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.22 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.13%, and 0.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.50%.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) shares are -58.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.71% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.00% this quarter before falling -3.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19,853.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $8.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11k and $11k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 73,900.00% before jumping 809.10% in the following quarter.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.28% of the shares at 92.47% float percentage. In total, 91.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.48 million shares (or 8.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 6.8 million shares, or about 8.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $42.3 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.91 million shares. This is just over 3.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.94 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 12.04 million.