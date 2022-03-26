Should Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) Rally After -66.67% Drop From High?

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.72, to imply an increase of 5.08% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The PME share’s 52-week high remains $1.20, putting it -66.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $61.79M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 252.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) trade information

After registering a 5.08% upside in the last session, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7400 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 5.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.12%, and 15.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.83%. Short interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw shorts transact 301.0 shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 95.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PME has been trading -1983.33% off suggested target high and -1983.33% from its likely low.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) estimates and forecasts

PME Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s Major holders

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. insiders hold 52.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.43% of the shares at 0.92% float percentage. In total, 0.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $83646.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 41107.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27747.0