Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.34, to imply an increase of 5.30% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The WTTR share’s 52-week high remains $10.43, putting it -11.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.37. The company has a valuation of $1.03B, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 563.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WTTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) trade information

After registering a 5.30% upside in the last session, Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.43 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 5.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.23%, and 15.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.92%. Short interest in Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw shorts transact 1.4 million shares and set a 2.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 15.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WTTR has been trading -28.48% off suggested target high and -7.07% from its likely low.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Select Energy Services Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) shares are 74.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 141.67% against 40.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 76.20% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $230.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $257.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $133.34 million and $140.33 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 72.50% before jumping 83.50% in the following quarter.

WTTR Dividends

Select Energy Services Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Select Energy Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s Major holders

Select Energy Services Inc. insiders hold 14.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.61% of the shares at 76.41% float percentage. In total, 65.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SCF Partners, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.81 million shares (or 15.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 5.32 million shares, or about 5.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $33.12 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF holds roughly 5.34 million shares. This is just over 5.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.71 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 8.88 million.