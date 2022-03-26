ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Have Dipped -14.02% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.41, to imply an increase of 10.16% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The RSLS share’s 52-week high remains $14.64, putting it -938.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $24.58M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 201.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RSLS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

After registering a 10.16% upside in the last session, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4200 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 10.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.36%, and 33.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.02%. Short interest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) saw shorts transact 0.87 million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 89.50% this quarter before jumping 70.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 795.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.35 million.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. insiders hold 13.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.62% of the shares at 5.33% float percentage. In total, 4.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.3 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Extended Equity Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 69700.0, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.