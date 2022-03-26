Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.09, to imply an increase of 6.21% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The RSVR share’s 52-week high remains $11.45, putting it -13.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.33. The company has a valuation of $617.61M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 88.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) trade information

After registering a 6.21% upside in the last session, Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.33 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 6.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.61%, and 40.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.56%. Short interest in Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) saw shorts transact 1.05 million shares and set a 13.28 days time to cover.

Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $20.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.5 million.

RSVR Dividends

Reservoir Media Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Reservoir Media Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)’s Major holders

Reservoir Media Inc. insiders hold 50.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.01% of the shares at 86.44% float percentage. In total, 43.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Richmond Hill Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.59 million shares (or 21.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $107.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 3.86 million shares, or about 6.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $30.56 million.

We also have Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 0.8 million shares. This is just over 1.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.39 million, or 0.60% of the shares, all valued at about 3.53 million.