Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Friday’s Performance: Up 28.83% From The Lows, Now What?

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.14, to imply an increase of 2.50% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The RENT share’s 52-week high remains $24.77, putting it -303.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.37. The company has a valuation of $323.64M, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 741.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RENT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

After registering a 2.50% upside in the last session, Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.81 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 2.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.04%, and 4.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.66%. Short interest in Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) saw shorts transact 5.34 million shares and set a 4.56 days time to cover.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $63.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.36 million.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rent the Runway Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Rent the Runway Inc. insiders hold 4.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.26% of the shares at 63.22% float percentage. In total, 60.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 1.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) International Fds-Global Growth Stock Fd with 41164.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.71 million.