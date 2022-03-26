Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ: RENO) Surged -60.20% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply a decrease of -7.13% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The RENO share’s 52-week high remains $1.85, putting it -218.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $17.68M, with average of 269.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RENO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) trade information

After registering a -7.13% downside in the last session, Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6555 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -7.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.95%, and 28.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.55%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.25, implying an increase of 86.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RENO has been trading -675.86% off suggested target high and -589.66% from its likely low.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 138.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.5 million and $3.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.30% before jumping 5.30% in the following quarter.

RENO Dividends

Renovare Environmental Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 13 and April 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Renovare Environmental Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO)’s Major holders

Renovare Environmental Inc. insiders hold 20.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.25% of the shares at 10.37% float percentage. In total, 8.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.88 million shares (or 5.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Essex Investment Management Co Inc with 0.53 million shares, or about 3.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 4.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about 0.18 million.