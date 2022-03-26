ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) -60.16% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.68, to imply an increase of 1.05% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The RNW share’s 52-week high remains $12.30, putting it -60.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.06. The company has a valuation of $3.18B, with average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RNW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

After registering a 1.05% upside in the last session, ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.22 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.46%, and -4.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.29%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.05, implying an increase of 41.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.27 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RNW has been trading -134.38% off suggested target high and -33.72% from its likely low.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $220.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $292.8 million.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc has its next earnings report out on February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReNew Energy Global plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

ReNew Energy Global plc insiders hold 18.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.00% of the shares at 98.36% float percentage. In total, 80.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 46.87 million shares (or 17.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $364.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 34.15 million shares, or about 12.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $265.68 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.41 million shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about 5.45 million.