Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Stocks Fall -18.69% YTD; What Next For It?

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply an increase of 0.45% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The MARK share’s 52-week high remains $6.70, putting it -727.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $80.10M, with average of 2.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

After registering a 0.45% upside in the last session, Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8488 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.80%, and 3.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.69%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 168.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.56 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.65 million and $4.77 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 174.80% before jumping 142.40% in the following quarter.

MARK Dividends

Remark Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Remark Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

Remark Holdings Inc. insiders hold 11.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.49% of the shares at 17.47% float percentage. In total, 15.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.24 million shares (or 4.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.91 million shares, or about 3.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.88 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.57 million shares. This is just over 2.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 1.18 million.