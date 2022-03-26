Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Gain Of 32.30 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.71, to imply a decrease of -4.40% or -$1.32 in intraday trading. The RLAY share’s 52-week high remains $38.80, putting it -35.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.05. The company has a valuation of $2.95B, with average of 612.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

After registering a -4.40% downside in the last session, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.10 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -4.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.61%, and 32.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.51%.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Relay Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) shares are -21.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.89% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.90% this quarter before jumping 69.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 209.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $170k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $952k and $6.67 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -82.10% before dropping -66.30% in the following quarter.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 11 and May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Relay Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

Relay Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 3.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.07% of the shares at 106.97% float percentage. In total, 103.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 27.9 million shares (or 25.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $856.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 16.21 million shares, or about 14.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $497.7 million.

We also have Fidelity OTC Portfolio and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Fidelity OTC Portfolio holds roughly 2.7 million shares. This is just over 2.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $83.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.95 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 59.82 million.