Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Could See A -482.14% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply a decrease of -2.98% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The RGLS share’s 52-week high remains $1.63, putting it -482.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $45.67M, with an average of 0.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RGLS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

After registering a -2.98% downside in the last session, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2994 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.42%, and 31.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.11%. Short interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) saw shorts transact 3.37 million shares and set a 2.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 81.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.50 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RGLS has been trading -614.29% off suggested target high and -78.57% from its likely low.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares are -62.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.25% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -133.30% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5 million and $20k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 55.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 27.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 39.60% annually.

RGLS Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 6.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.10% of the shares at 50.54% float percentage. In total, 47.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.45 million shares (or 7.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Endurant Capital Management, LP with 3.55 million shares, or about 4.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.45 million.

We also have USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 6.27 million shares. This is just over 7.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.85 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 1.28 million.