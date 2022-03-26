Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Friday – Up 20.34% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.67, to imply a decrease of -0.43% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The QSI share’s 52-week high remains $14.17, putting it -203.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.72. The company has a valuation of $635.73M, with an average of 1.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QSI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

After registering a -0.43% downside in the last session, Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.16 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.27%, and 4.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.66%. Short interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw shorts transact 5.94 million shares and set a 5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 61.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QSI has been trading -156.96% off suggested target high and -156.96% from its likely low.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quantum-Si incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Quantum-Si incorporated insiders hold 28.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.20% of the shares at 55.14% float percentage. In total, 39.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.07 million shares (or 11.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $102.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Glenview Capital Management, Llc with 6.0 million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $47.22 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 10.99 million shares. This is just over 9.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.5 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 20.85 million.