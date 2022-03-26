Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS): Can A Stock Be -55.89% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.22, to imply a decrease of -5.74% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The PRDS share’s 52-week high remains $17.76, putting it -145.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.54. The company has a valuation of $450.38M, with average of 476.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) trade information

After registering a -5.74% downside in the last session, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.95 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -5.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.43%, and 1.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.89%.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) estimates and forecasts

PRDS Dividends

Pardes Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pardes Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)’s Major holders

Pardes Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 21.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.54% of the shares at 88.68% float percentage. In total, 69.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Foresite Capital Management V, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.4 million shares (or 15.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $153.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V, LLC with 5.23 million shares, or about 8.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $85.57 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund holds roughly 0.93 million shares. This is just over 1.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.82 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 8.19 million.