OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -12.50% Loss

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The OCX share’s 52-week high remains $6.25, putting it -346.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $108.15M, with average of 453.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OCX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the last session, OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6000 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.50%, and -3.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.80, implying an increase of 70.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.80 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OCX has been trading -685.71% off suggested target high and -28.57% from its likely low.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OncoCyte Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) shares are -62.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -53.13% against 6.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -44.40% this quarter before falling -140.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 538.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $503k and $1.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 619.70% before jumping 140.20% in the following quarter.

OCX Dividends

OncoCyte Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OncoCyte Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s Major holders

OncoCyte Corporation insiders hold 10.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.21% of the shares at 69.31% float percentage. In total, 62.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Broadwood Capital, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.35 million shares (or 18.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with 12.22 million shares, or about 13.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $43.52 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.34 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about 3.18 million.