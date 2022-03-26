Now Is The Time To Build A Position In TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.20, to imply a decrease of -6.98% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The TCBP share’s 52-week high remains $3.50, putting it -191.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.88, with average of 2.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

After registering a -6.98% downside in the last session, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4000 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -6.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.25%, and 15.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.40%.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) estimates and forecasts

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.80% of the shares at 15.80% float percentage. In total, 15.80% institutions holds shares in the company.