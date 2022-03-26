Now Is The Time To Build A Position In New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.36, to imply a decrease of -2.61% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The GBR share’s 52-week high remains $9.41, putting it -180.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.21. The company has a valuation of $18.18M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 919.34K shares over the past 3 months.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) trade information

After registering a -2.61% downside in the last session, New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.88 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.88%, and 17.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.18%. Short interest in New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) saw shorts transact 95480.0 shares and set a 1.16 days time to cover.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Concept Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

New Concept Energy Inc. insiders hold 29.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.83% of the shares at 9.66% float percentage. In total, 6.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 4.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 34487.0 shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 3.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 54202.0, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about 0.23 million.