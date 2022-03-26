Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.74, to imply an increase of 0.70% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The GPRE share’s 52-week high remains $44.27, putting it -39.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.86. The company has a valuation of $1.76B, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) trade information

After registering a 0.70% upside in the last session, Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.10 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 0.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.13%, and 5.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.69%. Short interest in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw shorts transact 8.64 million shares and set a 10.56 days time to cover.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Green Plains Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) shares are 1.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 148.87% against 23.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 120.20% this quarter before jumping 123.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $728.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $705.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $478.76 million and $553.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 52.10% before jumping 27.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -48.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 67.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

GPRE Dividends

Green Plains Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Green Plains Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s Major holders

Green Plains Inc. insiders hold 3.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 113.97% of the shares at 118.40% float percentage. In total, 113.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.0 million shares (or 16.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $293.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ancora Advisors, Llc with 3.77 million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $123.2 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.6 million shares. This is just over 6.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $136.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.23 million, or 4.16% of the shares, all valued at about 84.68 million.