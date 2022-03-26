Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC)

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.79, to imply a decrease of -2.05% or -$0.75 in intraday trading. The CRNC share’s 52-week high remains $127.80, putting it -257.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.72. The company has a valuation of $1.43B, with an average of 1.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cerence Inc. (CRNC), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CRNC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.51.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) trade information

After registering a -2.05% downside in the last session, Cerence Inc. (CRNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.74 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.35%, and -0.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.30%. Short interest in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) saw shorts transact 4.43 million shares and set a 5.24 days time to cover.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cerence Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares are -65.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.51% against 10.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.60% this quarter before falling -17.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $94.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100.51 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 332.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

CRNC Dividends

Cerence Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerence Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

Cerence Inc. insiders hold 1.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.65% of the shares at 102.90% float percentage. In total, 101.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.35 million shares (or 11.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $418.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.71 million shares, or about 9.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $356.33 million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund holds roughly 1.5 million shares. This is just over 3.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $144.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 million, or 3.71% of the shares, all valued at about 157.66 million.