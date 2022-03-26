Now Is The Time To Build A Position In 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.64, to imply a decrease of -0.61% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GOED share’s 52-week high remains $16.82, putting it -925.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.34. The company has a valuation of $167.36M, with average of 1.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) trade information

After registering a -0.61% downside in the last session, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7100 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -0.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.09%, and -15.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.67%.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $145 million.

GOED Dividends

1847 Goedeker Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s Major holders

1847 Goedeker Inc. insiders hold 4.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.43% of the shares at 49.68% float percentage. In total, 47.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kanen Wealth Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.63 million shares (or 5.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cannell Capital LLC with 5.24 million shares, or about 4.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $16.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.94 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.4 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 4.4 million.