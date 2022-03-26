NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) Stock Jumping 2.86% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $80.12, to imply a decrease of -2.47% or -$2.03 in intraday trading. The NVCR share’s 52-week high remains $232.76, putting it -190.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $59.57. The company has a valuation of $8.03B, with average of 728.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NovoCure Limited (NVCR), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NVCR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

After registering a -2.47% downside in the last session, NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.73 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.11%, and 2.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.71%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $123.67, implying an increase of 35.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $300.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVCR has been trading -274.44% off suggested target high and 43.83% from its likely low.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NovoCure Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NovoCure Limited (NVCR) shares are -37.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.36% against 6.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -350.00% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $137.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $141.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $143.95 million and $139.36 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.60% before jumping 1.20% in the following quarter.

NVCR Dividends

NovoCure Limited has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NovoCure Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

NovoCure Limited insiders hold 13.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.94% of the shares at 87.63% float percentage. In total, 75.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.62 million shares (or 12.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.47 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 10.56 million shares, or about 10.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.23 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NovoCure Limited (NVCR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 9.44 million shares. This is just over 9.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.1 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.02 million, or 3.87% of the shares, all valued at about 467.04 million.