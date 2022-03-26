MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) Stock Falling -4.99% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.57, to imply a decrease of -3.18% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The MDXG share’s 52-week high remains $15.99, putting it -249.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.12. The company has a valuation of $515.54M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 579.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MDXG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) trade information

After registering a -3.18% downside in the last session, MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.99 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -3.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.68%, and -4.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.34%. Short interest in MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) saw shorts transact 2.84 million shares and set a 5.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.17, implying an increase of 67.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.50 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDXG has been trading -403.28% off suggested target high and -86.0% from its likely low.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MiMedx Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) shares are -26.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 70.60% this quarter before jumping 77.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $63.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $66.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $68.55 million and $59.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.70% before jumping 11.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.85% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 80.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

MDXG Dividends

MiMedx Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MiMedx Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s Major holders

MiMedx Group Inc. insiders hold 2.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.53% of the shares at 59.16% float percentage. In total, 57.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Essex Woodlands Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23.38 million shares (or 21.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $141.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.4 million shares, or about 6.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $44.84 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.56 million shares. This is just over 2.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.13 million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about 12.92 million.