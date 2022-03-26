MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.60, to imply a decrease of -1.27% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MICT share’s 52-week high remains $2.60, putting it -333.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $70.60M, with average of 565.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MICT Inc. (MICT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MICT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) trade information

After registering a -1.27% downside in the last session, MICT Inc. (MICT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6611 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.35%, and -8.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.22%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 85.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MICT has been trading -566.67% off suggested target high and -566.67% from its likely low.

MICT Inc. (MICT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5,291.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $23.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $824k and $8.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2,745.90% before jumping 217.50% in the following quarter.

MICT Dividends

MICT Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MICT Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s Major holders

MICT Inc. insiders hold 8.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.28% of the shares at 11.28% float percentage. In total, 10.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.81 million shares (or 3.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.23 million shares, or about 1.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.85 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MICT Inc. (MICT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.15 million shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.54 million, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about 1.28 million.