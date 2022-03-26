LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Gain Of 21.91% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -11.95% – What Should You Do Now?

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.15, to imply a decrease of -1.12% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The LZ share’s 52-week high remains $40.94, putting it -189.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.05. The company has a valuation of $2.90B, with average of 1.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LZ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

After registering a -1.12% downside in the last session, LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.49 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -1.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.14%, and -4.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.95%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.75, implying an increase of 28.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LZ has been trading -119.08% off suggested target high and 8.13% from its likely low.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LegalZoom.com Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) shares are -46.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 233.33% against 17.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $143.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $160.94 million.

LZ Dividends

LegalZoom.com Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LegalZoom.com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

LegalZoom.com Inc. insiders hold 6.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.81% of the shares at 54.57% float percentage. In total, 50.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Francisco Partners Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.63 million shares (or 14.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $755.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. with 14.3 million shares, or about 7.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $377.57 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Guardian Fund and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Neuberger & Berman Guardian Fund holds roughly 2.18 million shares. This is just over 1.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.17 million, or 1.10% of the shares, all valued at about 60.81 million.