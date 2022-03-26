Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply a decrease of -5.13% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The KLTR share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -656.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.66. The company has a valuation of $239.93M, with average of 735.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kaltura Inc. (KLTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KLTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) trade information

After registering a -5.13% downside in the last session, Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1750 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -5.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.15%, and -2.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.10%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.06, implying an increase of 54.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KLTR has been trading -332.43% off suggested target high and -8.11% from its likely low.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kaltura Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) shares are -82.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.00% against 3.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $42.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45.95 million.

KLTR Dividends

Kaltura Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kaltura Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s Major holders

Kaltura Inc. insiders hold 40.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.62% of the shares at 73.41% float percentage. In total, 43.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.45 million shares (or 11.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Intel Corporation with 8.04 million shares, or about 6.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $82.74 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Hartford Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.36 million shares. This is just over 1.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.76 million, or 0.60% of the shares, all valued at about 7.17 million.