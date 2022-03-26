Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) Up 99.92% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply a decrease of -1.97% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The KAVL share’s 52-week high remains $32.40, putting it -2074.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $43.30M, with an average of 5.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

After registering a -1.97% downside in the last session, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8400 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.22%, and -37.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 99.92%. Short interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) saw shorts transact 3.51 million shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) estimates and forecasts

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. insiders hold 56.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.94% of the shares at 2.17% float percentage. In total, 0.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 71670.0 shares (or 0.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53415.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 52628.0 shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $39223.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 31106.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37016.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25070.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 18684.0.